She Offered Tutoring To A Brother And A Sister In The Neighborhood, But When One Of Them Failed To Get Into A Private School The Parents Blamed Her

Being a teacher is one of the hardest jobs that there is, and offering tutoring can be an even bigger challenge.

What do you do when the parent of a child you are tutoring blames you for their kid’s failure?

That is what the woman in this story is facing.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for not tutoring my neighbor’s daughter? I (26F) live next to a family with 2 kids (13F and 13M), Kinsleigh and Maxton. I teach history at the middle school they go to, although I have never had them.

They seem like fine kids.

While I have never had them in the classroom, everything I’ve heard from my co-workers checks out with what I know about them as neighbors. Maxton is a good kid, he plays 4 sports, has great grades and him and his friends (I have had some of his friends) are sweet boys. The biggest complaint I’ve heard about him is he thinks Axe body spray is an appropriate replacement for deodorant. Kinsleigh is the complete opposite of her brother. I’ve had multiple complaints about her from other students, has mediocre grades, and is far from an athlete (she is very good at her own things though, like drawing and making TikToks).

Ugh, entitled parents can be the worst.

Their parents are pretty entitled at times and spoil their kids, this isn’t an issue for me unless the kids are mean. Maxton has many thousands and thousands of dollars in sports stuff, but he never shows it off to brag, but because he loves sports so much. Kinsleigh likes to showcase her family’s wealth. Most families in the area are incredibly wealthy, including their family. I can only afford to live here because my also incredibly wealthy parents help cover most of my bills. The public schools in this area are good, but the private schools are even better. A lot of parents here send their kid to Catholic or private school once they hit high school. My neighbors wanted to send their kids to one of the best schools in the area, and there is an admissions test that is taken before they can be approved, and a kid needs to reach a certain score on it.

Sounds like a good fit.

The school has a wide variety of classes on sports like sports history and sports broadcasting, so Maxton really wanted to get in because he wants a career in sports. A few months ago, the parents of the kids asked me to tutor them, at first I agreed to tutor both. A few weeks into the school year, Kinsleigh had got herself in pretty severe trouble after her and her friends got caught sending prejudiced DMs to other students. Maxton was one of the boys who exposed the girls for doing this.

I wouldn’t tutor them either.

After this incident, she wouldn’t apologize and was being rude to me and others, so I told her parents that I would not be tutoring her anymore, there was some pushback from them but nothing too much. A few days ago, right before Thanksgiving, the kids took the test. Maxton’s score was high enough to get into the school, Kinsleigh did not. I got a text from the mother after the results came back, she told me what happened and said she wanted to speak with me when they got home. I talked to them and she accused me of trying to “tear the kids relationship apart” and said I was encouraging Maxton to “be a snitch” by “rewarding him for tattling.” Maxton will still be going to the school next year and is very excited. AITA?

Wow, this poor woman has to deal with some terrible parents.

Let’s take a look at what some of the commenters have to say.

Modern parenting at its finest.

This person says she can’t be forced to tutor.

Good parents are in short supply.

Perfectly summed up.

This person points out the need for accountability.

Wow, that’s some terrible parenting.

This woman had every right to back away.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.