She’s Planning A C-Section For Their First Child, But They Won’t Tell Her Mom For A Few Days Because She Makes Everything About Her

WIBTA if I didn’t tell my family for 4+ days that I had the baby? My mom (widowed) and in-laws are all three on the narc spectrum, with my mom being the worst.

I’m going to have a planned c-section later this month and I don’t want to tell anyone ahead of time. I also don’t want to announce baby’s birth, sex, or name until we are home, which will probably be 4 days after birth.

I’m tired of my milestones and news being hijacked by my mom, and I don’t want my phone blowing up while I’m in the hospital. (for example, when my BIL asked my mom for her blessing, she told everyone that my sister was engaged/getting engaged before he actually had the chance to propose. Sister is still hurt she found out from a cousin congratulating her).

We are planning on a baby name that would honor a late family member, and I know my mom will call the honoree’s next of kin and make it all about herself, and I want to be able to, after surgery, make those calls and announcements myself. However, I might be the AH because healthy AND narc family members would feel hurt/confused/excluded at not being told about a major surgery or the birth/death of a family member for 4+ days.

My in-laws are going to be first time grandparents and I imagine it would really hurt their feelings to not know for more than half a week that their first grandkid was born. And this will make sharing the news with friends/family weird because we can’t explain why my husband and I needed this uncommon boundary. Due to family dynamics, we can’t tell his family days before mine. WIBTA if my husband and I waited to announce the baby for four or five days until we’re home? WIBTA?

