Tenant Put A Divider On His Balcony To Separate Himself From His Neighbors, And Now His Neighbors Are Mad At Him

Just because you’re neighbors with someone doesn’t mean you necessarily want to talk to them every time you go outside.

In today’s story, one person comes up with a way to separate himself from his neighbors, but now his neighbors are the ones who are upset.

Let’s see what happens…

AITA for putting a divider on my Balcony because of my neighbors? I am not from the US or any other English speaking country and this is more or less a throwaway. So I am in my 20’s and I recently bought an apartment in my countries capital city, the apartment is great. Way underpriced and compared to where I lived previously its a massive step up. Regardless I have been having one big issue since the moment I moved in here.

One of the balconies is a big problem.

So after purchasing the apartment and having a good look at it I realized that my big balcony was directly next to my neighbors big balcony (I have got 2 Balconies, a tiny one and a big one.) They are not attached but essentially there is a small 50 CM gap between them, thats it. At first I figured this would not be an issue, but from the moment I moved in it has been extremely bothersome.

He never gets a chance to be alone on his balcony.

My neighbors are practically living on their balcony, and since they are both retired they are home pretty much 24/7. Whenever I think I have a moment to myself there I end up sitting down and within 30 minutes I suddenly get one of them engaging into conversation with me, this is usually while I am falling asleep I might add. I love sitting in late afternoon sun after a long day of work and having a nap with a glass of wine. At first I assumed it was a one time thing but it has happened every single time, every single time I go out there and sit down one of these people joins me and starts sharing their life story and I was just so sick of it.

Eventually, he knew he needed to do something about the balcony situation.

The final drop came when I was having a gathering with a bunch of friends and these people legitimately asked me why they weren’t invited via the balcony. I decided to get a divider type thing, I never heard it existed before but apparently its a common problem as I found a bunch very quickly.

His neighbors don’t like the new divider.

It arrived, I installed it and now there is a wall between the two of us. It’s not big, thick or obnoxious it literally just hinders their sight to me and mine to them. It just divides the spaces and doesn’t block their sun or some s**t. I figured it was fine, but I have since had them over to complain that I am being “Kind of a bitch” for making it obvious that I don’t want them around, and they have been really rude to me whenever I run into them in the building since.

I can see both sides of this situation, but I don’t think there’s anything wrong with a neighbor deciding to put up a privacy divider on the balcony. I’d probably do the same thing.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted…

This reader pointed out why the neighbors were probably always chatty.

This reader sides with OP.

The party situation bothered this reader.

Another person thinks OP should’ve been honest with the neighbors.

The neighbors will probably get over the divider situation eventually…hopefully.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.