‘Y’all just gotta look at this.’ – Couple Was Rightfully Shamed For Trying To Get A $200 Refund For Amazing Service

If someone provides a good service, it’s expected we pay for it – but what about those folk who try to scam after the fact.

It’s gotta be an absolute nightmare for small business when some people are just on the take.

But one couple got complete hate online after they told a carpet cleaner – who sparkled up their black looking carpet into beautiful beige – they wanted their measly $200 back!

But thanks to The Humble One (@yungblackandgifted) – who highlighted this consumer case – it might just stop others from thinking they can rip a hard business off!

The Humble One told his followers on TikTok:

“Man y’all look at this. This dude is a carpet cleaner and this is the conversation between him and one of his clients. Y’all just gotta look at this.”

He goes on to share texts between a couple and the carpet cleaner after the business has cleaned their carpets for just $200.

The couple complain their carpet isn’t clean enough despite this being somewhat of a miracle job.

Her text reads: “Is this how it was supposed to look? I didn’t get a chance to see it as soon as you finished and my husband is saying it looks half done.”

The business responded: “Yes ma’am, that’s the best it was going to get considering the condition. I went over it several times as well. Could you specifically tell me what your issue is?”.

The TikToker shows his followers what the carpet looked like pre-clean and it’s pretty shocking. That’s one black looking carpet.

Yet the customer felt emboldened enough to write: “It just doesn’t look clean. Especially for the price of $200 and we really don’t have money to waste.”

The business says the $200 was to cover the cleaning of four rooms and even offers to “redo it,” even though it’s clear they’ve done a great job!

But here’s where their intention is clear. They just wanted money back.

The couple text that they just want a refund.

But the business had had enough and understandably.

They wrote: “You expect me to send you a full refund for a completed job ? No ma’am. Have a nice day,” they said.

I guess it’s a lesson in trying not to rip a business off for doing a good job – because who wants to end up viral for that?!

