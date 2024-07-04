The Shirk Report – Volume 795

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– Museums at night, explained

– Cool dad contraption

– View of the Vegas strip in 1955

– Basic woodcutting

– Slicing onions when…The Scream

– Permanent motion sickness

– Plane’s shadow somehow appears above it

– What a Romanian draft horse looks like

– Good fences make good neighbors

– Tomato finds a way

– An amphibious vehicle for fishing, gaming, and camping

– Cross-stitched ‘South Park’ characters

– Enormous plasma wall spotted on the sun

– Respect your superiors

– The view at the top of Equador’s tallest peak, Chimborazo

– Hungarian swords from the 14th century

– Push-up defies physics

– Restaurant covered up the “No Tip” option

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– 15 People Share What They Think Is the Easiest Job in the World

– ‘Enormous potential’: weight-loss drugs cut cancer risk by a fifth, research shows

– New York magnet fisher catches safe full of soggy $100 bills

– Is It Ever OK To Recline Your Seat On A Plane?

– When George Washington Nearly Kidnapped a British Prince

– The Best Ways to Create a Passive Income Stream

– Google Is in Its Elizabeth Holmes Era

– The Balenciaga Platform Sneaker Is the Chonkiest Shoe Ever Made

– Man got Annoyed with Classmate Until He Understands His own Selfishness

– Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens’s Home Is Up For Sale. Take A Look Inside

5 VIDEOS