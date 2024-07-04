The Shirk Report – Volume 795
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– Museums at night, explained
– Cool dad contraption
– View of the Vegas strip in 1955
– Basic woodcutting
– Slicing onions when…The Scream
– Permanent motion sickness
– Plane’s shadow somehow appears above it
– What a Romanian draft horse looks like
– Good fences make good neighbors
– Tomato finds a way
– An amphibious vehicle for fishing, gaming, and camping
– Cross-stitched ‘South Park’ characters
– Enormous plasma wall spotted on the sun
– Respect your superiors
– The view at the top of Equador’s tallest peak, Chimborazo
– Hungarian swords from the 14th century
– Push-up defies physics
– Restaurant covered up the “No Tip” option
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 15 People Share What They Think Is the Easiest Job in the World
– ‘Enormous potential’: weight-loss drugs cut cancer risk by a fifth, research shows
– New York magnet fisher catches safe full of soggy $100 bills
– Is It Ever OK To Recline Your Seat On A Plane?
– When George Washington Nearly Kidnapped a British Prince
– The Best Ways to Create a Passive Income Stream
– Google Is in Its Elizabeth Holmes Era
– The Balenciaga Platform Sneaker Is the Chonkiest Shoe Ever Made
– Man got Annoyed with Classmate Until He Understands His own Selfishness
– Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens’s Home Is Up For Sale. Take A Look Inside
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
