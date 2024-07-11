July 11, 2024 at 11:11 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 796

by Ashley Dreiling

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Honey purchased at grower’s market
Jet pack dance of love
It’s a social super power
Daddy to the rescue
This thunderstorm last night
Smashing the old lining of a chimney
“Come on man, buy a plane already”
Guy makes world record 83 sausages in one minute
Decided to get a corgi
Television goggles invented in 1963
Weeeeeee!
Going through those ancient basement boxes
You know you’re in Germany when the cars go faster than the airplanes
Daniel Craig playing PSP while on break from filming ‘Casino Royale’
This river cleaning machine
World War I memorial
Boy with muscular dystrophy gets new chair
Catania, Sicily
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

African elephants use name-like calls to address each other
How A24 is building an Indie music empire, one soundtrack at a time
Don’t Think Breakdancing Is a ‘Real’ Olympic Sport? The World Champ Agrees (Kinda)
What Food Do You Think People Only Pretend to Like? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
How to Use ChatGPT to Give Yourself More Free Time
Will Ferrell Jokes He’s Vying for ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Title for 2024
Taiwan nighttime dragon boat racing puts a modern twist on an ancient tradition
Inside the Tolstoy Family Reunion
Candy Your Olives for a Surprising Treat
13 Good People Who Are Remembered as Villains

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

