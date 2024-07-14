Their Neighbor Won’t Stop Putting Trash In Their Yard, So When Their Landscaper Had His Machine Damaged They Gave Their Neighbor The Bill
Another day, another story about a horrible neighbor from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page.
Good grief, will it ever end!
It doesn’t seem like it!
Check out this one and see what you think…
AITA for sending my neighbours my landscaping bill?
“I live in the suburbs.
Although we don’t have an HOA, we have “code and compliance” who are VERY strict. I had to pay to get the grass re-sodded to stay compliant and now I just pay a guy to cut my lawn to keep it to code.
This doesn’t sound good…
Since I moved in, years and years ago, our neighbours have always put their trash on our side lawn, closer to their house. I’ve never really cared but this year, I had to speak up and ask them to only put out trash cans and not just a bags and boxes of ****.
For example, there were just cans of paint and bottles of beer on our grass. The gentlemen who pick up the recycle don’t bend over and scrape through grass to get everything so there tend to be a lot of left over stuff in the grass.
According to village ordinances, they’re technically not supposed to put their **** on our grass.
Anyway, so I’ve spoken up multiple times about this. Yet they still don’t really comply. So when I have the time, I look though it. I’ve found so many things, it’s unreal.
I’m not paying for that!
Well, so the lawn guy came, he gave me a bill because he ran over a hidden bolt or screw and it broke his machine.
So I walked the bill next door and my neighbour pitched a fit.
Am I the wrong here? I tried to do the neighbourly thing and it bit me in the ***.”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.
This person spoke up.
Another reader said they’re NTA.
This Reddit user agreed.
Another individual chimed in.
Having trashy neighbors is THE WORST.
