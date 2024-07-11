This Airport Employee Explains Why You Shouldn’t Tie Ribbons To Your Luggage

Travel has always been kind of a hassle, but for the past couple of decades, that hassle has regularly become an absolute trial.

If you think you’re alleviating a little bit of your stress by tying a ribbon on your bag so you can more easily recognize it, though, this airline employee encourages you to think again.

A Dublin baggage handler says the ribbons can actually obscure the identifying tags that are also attached to your bag’s handle and cause your luggage to end up left behind when your flight takes off.

“Ribbons that people tie onto their suitcases to help identify them can cause issues with the bag being scanned in the baggage hall. If the bag can’t be scanned automatically it can end up in manual processing, which could mean your bag doesn’t make it to the flight.”

The same goes for old stickers and tags, which should always be removed before you head for a new flight.

The more you know!

Everyone wants their travel day to go smoothly, so this is just one more tip that can help!

