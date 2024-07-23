Student Wasn’t Getting Any Support With A Bully At School, So He Worked With A Police Officer In The Neighborhood To Set Up A Sting To Scare The Bully Straight

Bullying is a major problem that far too many people experience, and all too often, the people don’t get the support they need when dealing with one.

Sometimes, though, the victims are able to get some sweet revenge.

Check out this story to see a great example of that.

Revenge on a bully

I was 8 years old and moved from the great outdoors of Canada down south to the hot weather of Texas.

My dad was a manager of an oil refinery and he got a better position as a whole sector manager.

I was 8 and I was about in second or third grade, give or take.

I wasn’t informed of me moving until one day my mom went to school with me and checked me out.

I had a couple good friends, and a lot of family in Canada that I had to leave.

After going on the plane the first time ever, I was so ecstatic, my mother said I passed out.

So when we came to Texas, we had a big house!

In Canada we had a apartment in the city, in Texas we had a nice grand big house with a front yard, 6 bedrooms.

I was so happy that I almost forgot I had school next week and had no friends.

For anyone who has seen “King of the Hill”, imagine the houses being lined up. All the neighbors were really close.

Our neighbor was a cop, and he had an 8 year old son named Johnathan.

Johnathan and I became best friends, and when school started after summer, he showed me around and helped me a lot.

Though Johnathan told me to stay away from a boy named “Ken”.

Ken was the school bully. He would just go around and bully kids because he wanted to.

I was about 3’5 at the time, I was short.

Ken was a whopping 4’2. Ken basically had 7 inches on me, and 50 pounds. I was super scrawny compared to Ken.

First day I got to school I had one of the best teachers I ever had growing up, her name was Miss Maddy.

Miss Maddy was about 40 years old, though real nice.

She would stay after school, help students, give students bus money if they needed it.

It turned out Ken and I were both in Miss Maddy’s class.

On the first day of school I didn’t know who Ken was, though I saw some tall kid in a black shirt and I made eye contact with him.

He turned and snapped, saying, “What the f*** do you want re***d?”.

I never heard those words ever in my life, and I remember these words like yesterday, they are scarred into my head.

So, the year went on, and in February is where the bullying started happening.

I was on the swing set, and Ken just came and pushed me off.

I fell into the sand face first. He and his buddies were laughing.

His buddies tagged along with him because they were mostly scared of him.

I came home and told my dad. My dad told my principal, though the principal turned out to be Ken’s father’s mother-in-law.

Of course, she would not get Ken into trouble.

The Principal simply told my dad, no evidence equals no proof.

My dad was furious, and he had a teacher meeting arranged with Miss Maddy, and Miss Maddy said she will keep an eye out.

So the bullying happened everyday, Johnathan witnessed and helped me push off Ken one time.

Now Johnathan got himself into this.

I went to Johnathan’s dad one time while he was working on his beautiful red, 97′ Ford Mustang.

I explained to him, and explained that the principal won’t do anything, and such and such.

I told him Johnathan is also on Ken’s target list.

Basically Mr. White (Johnathan’s dad) told me that I should set up a sting.

Well I didn’t know what that was, so he explained to me, and I followed.

Mr. White told me, that he and his partner, and child services would be looking through an identified car and if they see me getting harassed, they will come and arrest Ken for excessive bullying, harassment, assault, etc.

So I explained to Johnathan, and Johnthan and I made a plan, and told Mr. White what was going to happen.

The next day I saw Ken walking up to me and Johnathan, so we both quickly ran past him while saying something out loud.

The phrase we said was, “Meet me at the back alley of corner street, I’ll trade you the shiny Pokemon card”.

Pokemon cards in the school went for quite a bit of money. I knew Ken wanted that card, and would do anything to get his hands on it.

So I had the card, and Johnathan and I met up at Corner street at 5 PM.

Guess who comes a long at 5:10? Ken and his buddies.

Basically they walked up, and one of his buddies said, “Hey give me the card and no one gets hurt”.

We saw a white pickup pull up, and just quietly turn off their engines. No one noticed, not even Johnathan.

I said, “No, this is my card, you’ve been bullying me all year, screw off.”

He replied to me, give me the card or I will break your arm.

I said no with a smirk on my face.

Ken ran up with his buddies and head butting me.

Mr White, his partner, and a child services worker jump out of the car and rush to the scene.

They put handcuffs on Ken and his buddies, and sit them down at the curb while their parents came.

Ken’s buddies started crying, saying that he made them do it, and they just kept crying.

Mr. White wasn’t going to arrest them, he was going to scare them so they will never bully again.

Then Ken started crying, saying how he’s sorry and he will never bully again.

They bring in a squad car, load them up, and take them to juvy.

Mr White told me this after it happened.

In juvy they put them in a holding cell, scaring the living s**t out of them.

Ken and all his buddies were crying for forgiveness.

Then Mr. White led them, they’re still handcuffed around juvi, and showing them what kinds of kids are there, and if they wanted to join them.

They started crying again.

Then, all their parents came, picked them up.

The principal was put under investigation for allowing students to get bullied, and Ken moved places.

Ken’s buddies, then in middle school, and high school, became straight A students, and were friendly with everyone. One of them even came out as gay.

Moral of the story- Don’t bully my friends and me.