‘I didn’t even buy the organic stuff, I bought the cheapest stuff.’ – Frustrated Shopper Spent Over $100 On Groceries That Will Only Last Him Two Days

Are these food prices ever gonna come down…?

It’s been a frustrating few years when it comes to inflation, and a TikTokker named JB has had just about enough of it.

He posted a video and said that he spent $123 on groceries and it would be barely enough to cover two nights of dinner.

JB asked, “Am I the only one who feels like they just can’t do this anymore?”

He showed viewers what he bought at the store and said, “A few snacks for my kids, and dinner for them tomorrow night, the pizza. That’s it. I didn’t even buy the organic stuff, I bought the cheapest stuff.”

He then told viewers that he spent $123 and added, “That was with all of my discounts, for barely two nights of dinner. I remember when I could spend about $120 and get groceries for a whole week. And that was breakfast, lunch, and dinner for all of us.”

JB added, “Now $123 is gonna get me through the next two days. I can’t do this much longer. Financially, I can’t. I don’t wanna spend the money, but it’s also just killing me. And I make decent money, so something’s gotta give here.”

Let’s hope so!

