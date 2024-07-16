‘I feel like I am being scammed.’ – Dance Mom Claims Her Daughter’s Studio Charged $100 For A $10 SHEIN Dress

Fast fashion from some websites can be bought for almost nothing but imagine getting charged 10 times the value by a third party!

SHEIN is known globally for its fast fashion at cheap prices. While this seems to suit some folks, others question the ethics behind buying from the brand.

But imagine having to pay 10 times more for a SHEIN item sold via a third party!

How could anyone justify that?!

Dance mom Megan (@alwaysembarrassed) claims she paid $100 for clothes she then says she found out were bought on SHEIN for less than $10 a piece.

Megan wrote on her viral clip: “My daughter’s dance studio charged me $100 for a $10 costume from Shein. Is this normal????”

The mom took to TikTok as she was furious to find out the huge discrepancy in what she paid and what the school paid.

She told her followers: “OK, I need the dance teachers of TikTok to tell me if I am crazy or if my daughter’s dance studio is crazy. So we’re in recital season and she just brought home her costumes last week.”

She added: “And, I realized they are from SHEIN.”

The mom said as well as feeling it totally unethical that she was charged so much more than the for sale price of the items, she was also annoyed because she’d never choose to shop at SHEIN.

She said: “Like one of the costumes they literally paid $9.50 and they charged me $100. I obviously was like what’s going on here. So I emailed them and I was like “Can you please explain this to me, why am I paying $100 for this like flimsy piece of trash that you paid $9 on SHEIN for?”.

Ouch!

The dance class responded that there are costs associated with measuring the girls, steaming the outfits, picking a costume that matches the tone of the song, and getting hangers and garment bags.

She said: “I feel like I am being scammed but please tell me if that perception is wrong and if this is an accurate representation of what’s going on or common practice? My daughter’s been dancing since she was little, and I have never experienced this.”

She added: “Please weigh in ’cause I need to know how nuclear I need to go.”

Well, it looks like the dance school dropped a bomb first even if mom did go nuclear!

