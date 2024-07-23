July 23, 2024 at 6:27 am

Saleswoman Drives A Pink Porsche And Claims She’s Making More Than Doctors And Lawyers

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

Why work all the hours just to survive when you could learn how to sell stuff and get a pink Porsche?

This woman is here to tell you that’s the way to go.

@diaryofad2dsaleswoman says she worked a bunch of jobs at college and earned little.

But she claims when she started a career in sales, the cash started rolling in.

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

Now, I don’t know about you, but there’s a lot of folk making little in sales.

But here’s her take.

She told her followers in this viral TikTok: “If you don’t know what you want to do in life, learn sales.”

She continued: “This is my car, I drive a pink Porsche. I used to work like three jobs in college, I had no idea what I wanted to do. I just knew I was going to be successful at whatever I wanted to do, I just didn’t know how to get there.”

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

The TikToker said sales can be utilized in so many fields, including law and medicine and right now, well, the world is all about grinding.

She added: “The best thing that can help you get to wherever you want to be, literally, wherever you want to be, is learning sales.”

And she claimed not only is she paid really well, but she gets plenty of free time.

She even claimed there are “20 year olds making more than doctors and lawyers.”

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

She said: “Learning sales will benefit you in any way of life. If you want to be a doctor, if you want to be a lawyer, you’re always wanting to sell something whether it’s yourself, your product, your service, your business.”

She told her followers sales was the best skill anyone could learn straight out of high school, college, or post-grad, or indeed at any time of life.

Now, you just know there’s gonna be a huge rush of applications into sales jobs!

Let’s hope y’all are all driving your own pink Porsche soon.

Watch the full clip here:

@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

this is what the hot girls with their own money are gatekeeping #sales #selling #salestraining #mindsetmotivation #inspiredawesomelife #takerisks #salesrep #saleswoman

♬ original sound – shelby sapp

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

People wanna know how.

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

Lol.

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

There’s really gonna be a landslide of applications!

Source: TikTok/@diaryofad2dsaleswoman

Sales isn’t for everyone.

But if you have the stomach you can make some money!

