Savvy Traveler Reveals Why Some Hotel Prices Stay High Even When There Are Plenty Of Rooms Available. – ‘These hotel chains agree to share their confidential info.’

You’ve probably been curious at some point in your life about why on Earth hotel prices at some chains are high even when there aren’t many guests staying at their establishments.

Well, today we finally got some answers!

A woman named Angela talked to TikTok viewers about this phenomenon and what’s really behind it.

Angela said, “Have you ever wondered why the hotel prices are still so high. Even if the hotel seems empty?”

She continued, “Because of a price-fixing conspiracy where these hotel chains agree to share their confidential info with each other,” and she showed a list of hotels on the screen as she made her case, including Hyatt, Marriott, and Hilton.

Angela continued, “When they’ve officially joined the club, they can pick their comp set and get real time info of average daily rate and occupancy [of] past, present [and] future.”

She compared the hotel prices to the car industry and said, “You see cars being marked up $10 to $15,000. People are still buying them.”

Angela continued, “High occupancy means more guests, more wear and tear, more staff, more longer lines.”

She added that a proposed lawsuit would pay guests who stayed at specific hotels between February 2020 and now.

Angela’s caption reads, “Share this with your travel besties.”

Take a look at the video.

Let’s see how TikTokkers reacted.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another person is OVER IT.

And this TikTokker confirmed that this is how it works.

I’ve always wondered about this…

Now I know!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!