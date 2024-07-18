‘You will not believe this place.’ – Target Looks Like It Was Hit By A Mad Mob Of Shoppers And This Shopper Documents It All

There’s nothing like perusing the shelves of a perfectly tidy and organized store, and Target usually delivers.

Because who on earth would want to shop in an almighty mess?

I’d be walking straight outta that door.

But not DJ Tischner (@djtischner) , noooo.

He really went one step beyond.

DJ Tischner posted a now-viral clip, showing the absolute state some customers had left a Target in in Utah.

There were boxes of shoes all over the floor and it looked like a hurricane had whipped right through that store!

DJ said: “I’m at Target right now. You will not believe this place. You’ve got to see this place.”

He added: “What the heck happened here?”.

Well, I haven’t got a professional eye but I’d imagine a sale of some sort and customers got a little over excited?!

But it’s not just in the shoes section. Shirts and T-Shirts have also been flung about the place!

He said: “This place is what nightmares are made of right now.”

But it’s not over.

He brings viewers to a section of the kids’ section and clothes are just thrown everywhere!

He then takes a look at another area selling women shoes and yep, they’re pulled about the place too.

“I’m like so stressed out, I forgot what I even came here to get,” he said. “It’s just such a mess.”

Why would anyone want to shop in a store that looked like this?

There’s nothing like a real life shopping experience but it’s got to be a tidy one!

Watch the full clip here:

