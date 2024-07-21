July 21, 2024 at 10:34 am

Wing Aficionado Shows How Buffalo Wild Wings Compared To Her Local Wing Spot And The Local Place Wins Hands Down

by Matthew Gilligan

Has Buffalo Wild Wings officially jumped the shark?

According to a TikTokker named Audra, that might just be the case…

She posted a video on the social media platform and showed viewers what happened when she compared the wings from Buffalo Wild Wings to a place called Gators.

Audra said, “Feeling a little bored again today, so why don’t we go check out another chain restaurant that’s just straight up taking advantage of us?”

Audra added that she used to work at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

She said, “Behold! The last Buffalo Wild Wings order you are ever going to see me have ever again because I will never go there again.”

Audra then showed viewers a side-by-side comparison of wings from the two different restaurants and it was pretty clear which place is on top of their game…

In fact, it looks like the wings at Gators blow Buffalo Wild Wings right out of the water.

Audra paid $20.03 for her food from Buffalo Wild Wings and $17.09 at Gators.

Audra didn’t hold back in her assessment and she said that Buffalo Wild Wings is the “home of the micro wing.”

Ouch!

Check out her video.

This is how people responded.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Another person asked a question…

And this TikTokker shared their thoughts…

She didn’t hold back!

It doesn’t seem like anyone was really surprised.

