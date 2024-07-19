Two Friends Go On A Cruise And One Pays For Wi-Fi While The Other Doesn’t. Drama Ensues When She Wants to Use It for Free.

Cruises are a fantastic way to relax and escape reality, but they can become expensive very quickly.

How would you react if you paid $80 for Wi-Fi access, and your friend expected you to share without contributing?

Would you oblige, or would you ask them to chip in?

In the following story, a woman finds herself in this exact situation.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA for getting mad that my friend is using my paid wifi on a cruise? 1 (18F), along with a friend (20F), am currently on a 4-day cruise trip that does not provide wifi unless you pay. My friend decided early on that she didn’t want to pay for wifi because she wanted to do a social media detox. I, on the other hand, paid for the $80 wifi which covers the 4-day trip. My friend was pretty annoyed that I bought wifi as she wanted to do the detox together, but I didn’t see a reason for me to do it because my phone use isn’t really that ‘out-of-hand’.

It’s never good to take advantage of someone’s generosity.

However, ever since I bought wifi, whenever I go on my phone, my friend asks if she can borrow it to text her boyfriend or parents, which I agreed to at first as I thought she was just responding to some messages. But as time went on, she began having longer conversations through my phone whenever I’m on it (10-15 mins each time). I got really sick of it, as each time, I just had to sit there awkwardly and wait for her to finish. Eventually, I got pretty irritated and jokingly said to her “Haha, you’re basically getting wifi for free.”

Here it comes.

And she replied with “Yea I know, it’s great that I’m leeching off of you.” I then said to her jokingly (once again) “Oh haha I should make you chip in and transfer me.” My friend got visibly irritated and annoyed and became very quiet, and when I tried offering my phone, she rejected. We had a conversation later that night after everything’s calmed down, she just said “I think it was really out of pocket that you said that.” And did not reflect on her own actions at all.

Sometimes, it’s best to just apologize and move on.

I didn’t think it was worth starting an argument, so I just apologised and left it there. I’m upset at the fact that she has a job and is making money while I don’t have a job yet, and she still decides to leech off of me. AITA?

It’s easy to see both sides of this situation.

But the friend’s reaction was a bit uncalled for.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit responded to this story.

This comment sums it up perfectly.

This person wouldn’t have been so nice.

Here’s another person who thinks the friend was out of line.

According to this comment, she knew what she was doing.

She has every right to be upset with her friend.

You should never expect something for free.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.