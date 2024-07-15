July 15, 2024 at 6:40 pm

Car Buyer Claims You Should Never Put A Payment Down On A Car. – ‘You didn’t even pay attention to the interest.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, that’s a new one that I haven’t heard before…

A TikTokker named Diam shared a video on TikTok and warned viewers about something that most people think is a normal practice: putting a down payment down on a car.

Diam told viewers, “If you ever paid a down payment for your car, you got scammed like hell.”

Diam explained that her boyfriend’s dad worked at a car dealership and told her that car salesmen take down payments from customers as their own commission.

She said, “You think that you just put $10,000 on your car loan when your interest was adjusted to $10,000.”

Diam gave an example and said that if a person put $5,000 down on a $20,000 car, some salesmen will pocket the $5,000 and lower a customer’s interest rate to make it appear that a customer’s monthly payment went down because of the down payment.

Diam said, “You didn’t even pay attention to the interest; you just paid attention to your monthly payments going down.”

She continued, “Because this went right over your head, he pockets your whole $5,000 as commission.”

Hmmmm…

Check out what she had to say.

Here’s how people reacted to her video.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTok user spoke up.

And one viewer thought didn’t hold back.

Hmmm…that’s an interesting take…

It is a brave new world out there.

