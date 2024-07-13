Wife Had Radical Plastic Surgery On Her Face, And Now Her Husband Doesn’t Think She’s Attractive Anymore

This story is just plain old SAD.

Well, at least I think it is…

And you’ll see what I mean after you read it.

But the question remains…is this guy acting like a jerk to his wife?

Get the nitty-gritty below and see what you think.

AITA for being truthful and admitting that I find my wife unattractive after her surgery? “My wife had plastic surgery recently. We had discussed it and I was against it. It was not my decision and ultimately I had no say.

Yikes…

She looks weird now. She had the fat sucked out of her face, lip fillers, a neck lift, other stuff I don’t really get. She gives me uncanny valley vibes now. It freaks me out. She is fully healed now and she wants us to go back to normal. Like me initiating nookie. I have done so but not as much as I used to. And when I do I try and make sure there is very little light. It’s been a few months and I kind of dread having to look at her. Obviously she has noticed. She has been bugging me to tell her what’s up. I’ve tried telling her I’m just tired from work. Or that I’m run down. Really anything except for the truth.

This is getting ugly.

She broke down and asked me if I was having an affair. I said that I wasn’t. She asked to look at my phone. I unlocked it for her and handed it over. I wasn’t worried about her finding anything because there is nothing to find. She spent an hour looking through it and found nothing. She asked me to explain why I changed. I tried explaining that I just wasn’t that interested right now.

This is sad…

Nothing I said was good enough for her. She kept digging. I finally told the truth. I wasn’t harsh or brutally honest. I just told her that her new face wasn’t something I found attractive and that I was turned off. She asked if that’s why I turn off all the lights now. I said yes. She started crying and said that she needed time alone. She went to stay with her sister. I have been called every name in the book since this happened. Her sister said I’m a piece of **** for insulting my wife’s looks. Her friends all think I’m the *******. I tried not to say anything. I can’t force myself to find her attractive. I still love her but her face is just weird now. She looks like the blue alien from The Fifth Element.”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

One person said he’s NTA.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

This reader chimed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

This guy is in such a tough spot.

Yikes!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.