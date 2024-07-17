‘I will not be signing and acknowledging that.’ – Her Boss Gave Her a ‘BS’ Performance Review, So Woman Quits Her Job On The Spot

Between huge demands and not enough pay, working a job certainly ain’t easy these days.

And then there’s those uncomfortable performance reviews.

Frankly who needs the stress. But we all gotta make cash to stay afloat and that makes working a sorry necessity for folks.

Unless you’re one of the lucky ones, who has a job they love, you probably feel hassled on a regular basis just going to work.

And Erica @batbinch, well, she’d clearly had enough of it when a performance review came back the opposite of the way she’d wanted and she quit the job there and then!

Erica said she’d been accused of “stealing” from the company by not accurately recording the hours she’s worked.

She was given an official warning and told she had violated a rule stating workers had to keep their cameras on during conference calls.

She denied this, saying she always has the camera on but with three monitors and a laptop, she couldn’t look at the camera constantly!

Then her former manager accused her of being “argumentative” and that she was being “unprofessional” when she was asked to work a full eight-hour shift.

She said she did work full eight-hour shifts and she explained her boss’ describing her “attitude” could even be enough for a “wrongful termination.”

The manager said she was acting hostile toward colleagues and clients.

However, Erica rejected this claim and she said she’d never had complaints in her four years in the job.

At the end of the call Erica decides she’s just had enough. She told the manager: “No, and I will not be signing and acknowledging that.”

She added: “Actually the two of you can consider this moment right here finalized. I will not be proceeding with employment with (the company) after this moment. I’m gonna clock out and I will be done.”

She added: “Oh in other words, I quit.”

Her manager is silent on the other end of the call. So, she piped up: “Maybe jot that one down,” laughing.

She added: “So, you don’t have to worry about it any longer, Mindy.”

The manager actually tried getting her to fill out an official resignation but Erica was already leaving the building!

“No,” Erica responded. “Consider this my official resignation.”

Have you ever quit a job and if so why and would you recommend it?!

