Woman Shows The Horrifying Thing That Happened To Her American Doll After She Stored It For A Long Time

Horror movies have a long tradition of scaring people with stories about dolls and other inanimate objects that come to life…

But this is real life, people!

A woman named Katie shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers something creepy that happened with her American Girl doll.

Katie went to retrieve her American Girl doll and told viewers, “If you’ve ever owned an American Girl doll, please listen up. I thought that I was keeping mine safely secured in my basement somewhere.”

And let’s just say that the doll had metamorphosized into something TERRIFYING.

In fact, the poor thing looked like she might’ve possibly been possessed by Satan.

Katie said, “She has not been safely secured. I feel bad.”

Check out the video.

Katie posted another video and answered a question from a viewer.

Take a look at what she had to say.

Here’s what people had to say.

This person wants answers…

Another viewer was shocked by what she saw.

And this TikTokker nailed it.

That’s some big-time nightmare fuel right there!

