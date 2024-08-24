Call Center Employee Had To Deal With A Very Angry Customer, So He Decided To Make The Solution As Long As Possible

Working at a call center often means dealing with difficult and unhappy customers.

In today’s story, one call center employee shares a story about dealing with a very angry caller who made a common mistake – and paid the price.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Call in with the worst attitude possible? I will absolutely make you take the long way. This just happened and I felt proud of myself so I figured I’d post it here. I work at a call center (hooray) and we get a lot of calls for cards declining, probably 90 percent of which are because people don’t activate their cards.

It was hard to understand what the caller was saying.

Anyways. This guy calls in with thee thickest accent possible and angry that we are “blocking” his card. I finally get him to calm down enough to give me his name so I can pull up his account, and you would have thought he was trying to race someone with how fast he was talking.

He was not at all surprised by the information about his card.

Finally, after many, many angry words about my competency, I get his account pulled up. To the surprise of no one except him, he has in fact not activated his card.

Instead of making the caller’s life easier, he made it more difficult.

At this point, I’m so fed up with his attitude that even though I could have activated the card with one click I made him go through our card activation automated system which will be an absolute pain for an impatient jerk like him.

Maybe next time the caller will remember to activate his card!

Let’s see how Reddit responded…

Here’s the perspective of a former call center employee…

This reader applauds him for remaining calm.

This reader would’ve ended the call differently.

Another reader shared another idea for even more revenge.

Be nice to call center employees!

They’re there to help.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.