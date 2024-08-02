A Close Friend Of Her Partner Excluded Her From Wedding Invite, But Her Boyfriend Is Upset She Won’t Just Go Anyway

It’s a sticky situation when your boyfriend’s close friend invites him to her wedding but leaves you off the list.

Our protagonist faces a classic dilemma: skip the wedding and upset her boyfriend or attend uninvited and risk the wrath of a bride who seemingly has no love lost for her.

AITA for refusing to go to a wedding that I was not invited to BF is mad about this. We’ve been together 10 years. We’re in our 30s. His close friend and colleague, who is a woman, is getting married and did not put my name on the wedding invite or any of the email threads with details about their wedding.

She knows me well. Real sure she doesn’t like me. Anyway my BF expects me to pretend I was invited, participate in all her activities, and have a good time with their friend group. He’s mad at me saying I won’t go, it offends him.

But really, AITA for skipping the party I wasn’t invited to and spending my weekend how I want? Wouldn’t I be more of a jerk to go to a wedding that a bride didn’t invite me to?

It’s pretty clear: If the invitation doesn’t include you, neither should the RSVP.

Who knew the real wedding crasher was the boyfriend trying to drag his girlfriend to a wedding she’s not invited to?

It’s time to RSVP with a firm “no” and a side of self-respect.

