A Coworker Kept Pulling Pranks At The Office, But Everyone Else Was Keen To Put An End To The “Laughs” So They Pulled A Prank Of Their Own

Isn’t it great to put a prankster in their place with a dose of their own medicine?

You bet it is!

And this person was nice enough to share their story with Reddit users about how they got even with the office jokester.

Let’s see what happened…

Annoying Trickster Get Tricked. “Years ago I had a coworker that liked to play small practical jokes on everyone.

Sounds like a Jim and Dwight situation…

They were usually harmless like messing with people’s desk items or chair positions but often enough to be annoying, particularly in a high stress work environment. One day they left their computer unlocked and walked away for a while (a big no no for security purposes) so I took the opportunity to get my revenge.

Take that!

Their surname was “Pike” so I updated their very detailed and curated email signature to “Poke” and then locked the computer. Around 2 months later I hear yelling from their office demanding to know who messed with their computer and changed their name. I had a good laugh knowing they sent hundreds of emails with the wrong name and never noticed.”

Check out how Reddit users responded.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user shared a story.

This individual shared a story.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

Time to turn the tables…

It happens to every funny guy or gal eventually.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.