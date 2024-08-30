Delivery Man Was Hogging The Elevator In An Apartment Building, So One Resident Found A Way To Repay The Inconvenience

Waiting for the elevator can be really annoying, especially when the elevator is taking much longer than it should.

Hold up the elevator on each floor? Enjoy stopping unnecessarily on a bunch of floors on your way down. So yesterday, I was returning home with a heavy bag of groceries. As I approached my apartment building, I saw a delivery man with parcel trolley waiting at the door. I decided to open it for him so he could get in while I checked my mailbox.

As I entered the building, I heard him get on the elevator, he must have heard me enter the building as well but he didn’t bother to hold the lift for me. No big deal, I’ll just wait for it to come back down. The elevator stopped on the 4th floor, and I noticed it stayed at the 4th floor for a lot longer than it normally should, almost like it was stuck. After a moment, it started moving, except instead of going down to me, it was going up, and stopped at the 5th floor. Again it was stopping for an unusually long time.

It was at this point I realised the courier must have been holding up the elevator doors with his trolley, so they couldn’t close, meaning the elevator won’t move on. Annoyed because I have a heavy bag of shopping, I live on the 7th floor, and we only have one elevator. I was even more incensed when I saw the elevator carry on going further up and holding at other floors.

At this point, I’d been waiting a good couple of minutes. So I decided to take the stairs to the 7th floor. However, I ran as fast as I could. Why? Because the elevator was coming down from the 16th floor and on my way to the 7th floor, I pressed for the elevator on each floor I passed. If he enjoyed holding up the lift, he could spend extra time in them on the way down.

I waited in the stairwell and listened to the elevator stop on my floor, doors open, doors close, stop on the 6th and so on. When it hit the 5th, I could just about hear the courier say “for ****’s sake” as he realised no on is getting on the elevator. I was out of breath and had a good sweat going on but it was worth it in the name of pettiness.

