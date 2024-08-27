A Friend Threw Her A Gender Reveal Party Even Though They Knew She Disliked Them, So She Outright Refused To Participate

Some people like gender reveal parties and some definitely aren’t on board with the idea.

And hey, it’s their prerogative, right?

But some people have to stick their noses into other folks’ business.

This mom-to-be was clear about how she felt regarding a gender reveal party for her upcoming baby…but some people wouldn’t listen to her.

Did she do anything wrong?

Let’s see what she had to say.

AITA for for ruining my own gender reveal party? “I’m pregnant with a baby boy due in November. My fiancé and I didn’t care much about the *** of our child, so we didn’t make too much noise about it once we found out. The only people we’d informed were our parents, their partners and our siblings.

No, thanks…

Prior to this, my father’s girlfriend of 3 years had been asking me about my plans for a gender reveal party. I’ve always been clear about not wanting one. When I announced my son’s gender to them, she expressed disappointment that I hadn’t changed my mind about a party. I don’t like gender reveals. Never have, never will. I prefer baby showers, which I think feel more about the actual child. I never tried to hide that opinion, either.

Jeez…

Days later, my father’s girlfriend invited me over for tea at their apartment (my dad was out of town). When I got there, about a dozen people popped out of hiding to surprise me. There were pink and blue decorations everywhere, which made what was going on pretty clear. As I stood there in shock, my father’s girlfriend excitedly told me they were throwing me a surprise gender reveal party. Since I’d already told her, she had taken it upon herself to order a cake with colorful frosting, decorate the apartment and invite a bunch of people over. The guests included her mother (whom I don’t get along with), some of her friends, my MIL (not my mom) and four of my friends. As I later found out, my MIL and friends had been told I’d changed my mind about gender reveals.

She was pretty angry about this.

I had not. Still in the doorway, I looked over at everyone and said, “It’s a boy. You guys can go home now.” I left without looking back. Hours later, my father called me furious that I’d ruined the party. He said his girlfriend had put a lot of effort, money and love into planning it, and I should have shown respect and gratitude for it. Apparently, she hadn’t stopped crying since I left. It’s been almost a week, and they’re both still upset. Even after I explained I never wanted that party in the first place, they’re insisting I could have sucked it up for an hour, or at least cut the cake. AITA?”

And this is what Reddit users had to say about this story.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This individual chimed in.

This person nailed it.

And another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Why can’t people just take NO for an answer…?

I’ll never understand.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.