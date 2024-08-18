Her Daughter Was Hospitalized And She Noticed That Another Young Patient Was Always Alone, So She Decided To Befriend Her. But When Her Mom Found Out She Took Offense.

Sometimes you do something nice, but it’s not well received.

AITA for spending time with a random kid in the hospital? My daughter is in the hospital due to organ failure from an eating disorder. I am fortunate enough to be able to stay in the hospital with her. There is a girl, Mila (15) in the room next to her with an intestinal disorder. She’s been here for about 3 weeks now. She always leaves her door open so she can talk to anyone hanging out by her room. I decided to start talking to her because I’d never seen her with a visitor and she’s really a sweet kid.

This is her 6th hospital stay since she got diagnosed around thanksgiving because her meds keep failing. The hospital is 2 hours away from her house and she’s one of 5 kids so her mom isn’t able to come more than once or twice a week and her dad hasn’t visited at all.

Over the next few days she’d call me into her room when she’d see me waiting in the hall and I just started going to her room when I couldn’t be with my daughter. We talk, play cards/board games, and I run some small errands for her, like picking up her target order, washing her clothes, getting snacks, etc.

Yesterday I was playing cards with her when her mom showed up. Mila introduced me to her and her mom asked why I was in her kid’s room. I explained that my daughter is the room next door and whenever she needs some space, I spend time with Mila since she spends so much of her time alone.

Well, Mila’s mom was very upset with the nurses for letting some random woman in her kid’s room and with me for “criticizing her parenting” (all I said is that she spends a lot of time alone in her room). Apparently Mila is autistic and that meant she wasn’t capable of inviting me into her room (I had no clue she was autistic) and that me going in there makes me a predator.

I told my husband about this and he agrees that she’s overreacting but he thinks I shouldn’t be in a random kid’s room. AITA?

