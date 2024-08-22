Mysterious Neighbor Kept Stealing Their Laundry Detergent, But A Little Dye In The Bottle Got Revenge In A Hurry

It’s happened again, folks…

An apartment building dweller has taken to Reddit to complain about a laundry detergent thief.

It never ends!

But this person wasn’t playing around.

Check out how they got some sweet revenge on some lowlifes who had it coming!

Liquid laundry detergent stolen from my cabinet in communal space. “Apartment complex and everyone has an assigned cabinet. Now you could provide your own lock but I only stored detergent there.

That doesn’t look right…

I noticed it getting lower and lower between my uses. Had one seriously sketchy couple down hallway and placed my bets. I put in blue RIT clothing dye. 3 days later it’s the sketchy couple down the hall pounding on my door because ‘I’ ruined 3 batches of laundry. When I asked them how ‘I’ ruined their laundry they admitted to stealing ‘my’ detergent from ‘my’ cupboard. I asked them to hold on a minute. Close the door and go and get my detergent from the pantry closet.

It wasn’t me!

Come back and show them this is my detergent and that I don’t use the communal cupboard because humans have zero respect for others property and steal stuff. That some prankster must be having a go by putting some spiked detergent in one of the cupboards. I also thanked them for letting me know that anyone that would be so petty as to steal detergent wouldn’t be trustworthy on any other front. The were evicted a few months later anyway.”

That’s what you get when you steal from others!

Someone is bound to get you sooner or later.

