New Subdivision Is Being Built Next To Her Property And Their New HOA Wants Her To Follow Their Rules. She Refuses And Thinks She Has The Law On Her Side.

When you think you’re moving to the country but then a neighbor sells the land to a company that wants to turn it into a subdivision, things can change quickly.

In today’s story, one woman shares what’s going on in her neighborhood and how she reacted to the demands of the new neighbors.

Because why would you bow down to an HOA you don’t belong to?

Let’s see how the story develops…

HOA next door tries to enforce their rules on me. Try again, fool! I purchased my house in 2015. Not even a thought of an HOA in the village. At the time, my neighbours were – the cemetery to the west, 5 acres of woodland to the north, neighbour’s house 200′ away to the east and south frontage on to a secondary highway, with land dropping off on the far side. Ideal location for compromising Hubs’ mentality of “middle of nowhere” anti-social stance and my wanting at least neighbours within screaming distance.

Things changed in 2021.

Fast Forward to 2021. Land parcel to the north sold to some numbered company. Then, the one neighbour we had listed his house for sale. As discovered, after the fact (Marc sincerely apologized, when he realized what happened) the same company bought his house and land in early 2022. They razed his house and outbuildings and applied for rezoning. So far, nothing concerns me.

The land is going to be turned into a subdivision.

Well, they start subdividing the land for lots, applied to have road allowances, and water services. NO waste water service available, ’cause, huh, rural village! This means, to those not familiar, that they have to allow square footage on the lots for a septic system, which for a 2 bd, 2 bth house is minimum 750 sq ft, with a specific setback from the adjacent property lines. Also, the township I live has NO requirements for fence permits, just height rules for front line of house line (4′) versus backyard (6′) and you may not install the fence over the property line and , unless agreed upon in writing prior to fence installation, it may not be installed ON the property line with the adjoining neighbour being responsible for cost and/or maintenance.

The new subdivision wants to enforce HOA rules!

Well, so far, I have been given notice of – 1- variance application to have the 2 houses planned next to me have their septic beds closer to my property line than township bylaws allow 2- legal notice to allow fencing to be built on the property line, with 1/2 the linear cost be assigned to 123 AyeBeyCee DR (my address s/ ) 3- Notice from the developers lawyers that I, as an adjacent property, will be required to abide by their “neighbourhood aesthetic requirements” which comes down to rules on house/garage/outbuilding colours, vehicles allowed on property, and colour of flowers allowed in “publicly visible flowerbeds” (red, white and blue, only.. Exsqueeze me? I live in Canada. Red/white MAYBE, but BLUE??)

She is definitely not giving in to the new land owner’s demands.

Yeah! Right! Try again! I bought this house without deed restrictions. My name is Karen. I AM the original 1967 version. My mother had a premonition about the B-witch I would grow up to be. BRING IT ON!

Being told what to do by an HOA you’re not even part of is ridiculous!

An HOA thinking it can extend its rules to people who live outside the HOA boundaries is ridiculous!

No thank you and move along.

