A Pushy Neighbor Complained To Him About Their Property Lines, But Ended Up Looking Really Silly

As the old saying goes, play stupid games…win stupid prizes!

You can say that again!

And this story from Reddit is a PERFECT example of what I’m talking about.

Take a look at what happened!

Property lines can be fun. “Years ago I moved next door to a very competitive Type A finance guy. (He was a jerk.) My wife & I purchased the worst house in the best neighborhood. I am somewhat handy and planned a complete renovation/addition.

He put in a ton of work.

After a few years of small improvements, we decided to invest about $250K with an addition & complete facelift. I had the property surveyed, got the elevations from an architect, did site work, and completed the transformation. The house fit into the neighborhood & surrounding houses perfectly- basically improved/increased all property values. During the transformation, all the neighbors would stop by with compliments, our 4 kids were alway outside and we got along with everyone, even the competitive neighbor and his family. The last part of the “master plan” I had in mind was the landscaping. Early on a Saturday morning my friend/builder went to a wholesale Nursery and picked up about 25 somewhat mature plantings, including Rhododendron plants. These were as big as you could buy, transport, and install- we worked all weekend. I put six in a row along the front yard property line of competitive neighbor.

I don’t think so…

Monday morning I get a call at my office from said neighbor complaining that the plants were on his property- they were not and I explained the survey I had done for the addition etc. He wasn’t having it and we went back and forth for a couple weeks. Finally, as he was fuming to his wife, my wife heard about it so I called the surveyor, we talked and he said he’d take a look when he could fit it into his schedule. I thanked him and asked him to put orange stakes along the property line if I was right & to give me a call if I am wrong. Needless to say, neighbor had been complaining to all the other neighbors about “what I had done”. Anyway, fast forward about two weeks later on a Friday – I’m taking a right into my street and I see about 10 bright orange painted two inch square stakes up my property line to the left of the beautiful plants! At this point, Mr neighbor has complained about me at his fancy country club and many in my small town heard about the situation. I found this out later. Anyway, I didn’t say anything until he came over asking me when I was going to take the stakes down.

Leave ’em up for a while!

Those stakes stayed up for about nine or ten months, just long enough for everyone in the neighborhood, and all the people who went his parties to ask him why they were there. My wife and I also went to some of his gatherings and he was kissing my *** and asking when I was going to remove them – I always responded with a smile “oh, when I get around to it”.”

Ahhh, that was so satisfying…

