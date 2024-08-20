Rude Neighbor Wouldn’t Stop Hassling Them, So They Figured He Could Deal With Some Cult-Style Harassment Himself

What’s a good way to get revenge on someone who messed with you or a family member for no reason?

Sign them up for a cult, that’s what!

And that’s exactly what this person did.

Find out why in the story below.

Signed a jerk neighbor up for a cult. “Several years ago my father in law was on the downward slide health wise. So me and the wife and 2 kids moved into his house to remodel it and help take care of him. The house had been gutted by fire about 20 yrs before and sat in a state of “we’ll get to it” as he lived in the mother in-law apartment attached to it.

Back off, dude.

One of the first days I was there the neighbor came up to me and started talking ****. He thought I was the contractor and he was basically telling me the people here can’t afford to pay me. I let it slide and didn’t correct him, I was after all doing the work. But after a few weeks he saw me leaving for work and figured it out. I had a large dumpster brought in and put on the lawn, as many do when doing a remodel. The lady I’d dealt with to get it called me about an hour after it had been dropped off to say there had already been someone calling them to complain about it, but things were all handled properly. It was only there a week and picked up on the next trash cycle, but she still received a call a day. During this time I had found his old recycling containers had been thrown over the fence with trash in it about a year or two before.

What a jerk!

So this ******* has been throwing trash into his sick elderly neighbors yard for who knows how long. And now it’s my mess to deal with. Having had worse neighbors (grew up next to a double murderer) I just put it all in the dumpster. I finished the remodel cleaned up the yard and even made a spot where I could pull an old pickup and restore it with my father in law as a guide. Two days after the truck showed up city enforcement came by about a complaint about the truck being on an unimproved surface. So I improved the surface by adding gravel. They then came out a week or two later to make sure I had made the improvements. When the code enforcement officer she had let slip that the “grumpy guy next door must really have it out for you” I realized I’d had enough.

You asked for it, buddy!

I copied his business name and address off of his truck. I went and got a 25$ visa gift card and set it up to donate 1$ a month in his name (with home address and business name and address attached to it) to the Church of Scientology. Sure I was giving some money to a cult, but I felt it was worth it. Now I had no way of telling how well it worked. But he’s moved since then. The new neighbor is super nice and she has asked about the previous people being Scientologist as she had gotten a couple of weird magazines and newsletters for the previous owners. I hope they still have his business address.”

We’d like to talk to you about joining our organization…

And we won’t stop until you say yes.

