Neighbor’s Rude Daughter Yelled At Homeowners For Helping Mow Her Parent’s Yard So They Stopped. Soon The Neighbor’s Yard Gets Bad And She Asks If They Can Start Again, But They Force Her To Do It Herself.

Stop mowing? OK! “My neighbour’s rent their lower suite to their adult daughter, her partner and their child.

The daughter has main character syndrome, has yelled at me to stop doing work outside repeatedly, called bylaws on me (for cutting my grass at 4 pm on a saturday) and more. She also refuses to help her senior parents do their yard work, so I continue to cut half their lawn and completely care for the area below their retaining wall. No biggie, it’s 1/4 the size of my front yard and flat. Daughter dearest, however, has continued to scream at me any time I pull out the mower or trimmer, in my own yard. It’s aggravating to say the least.

At the end of May, she lost her mind for mowing the lower area of the yard and screamed at me to stop, threatening to call the police. So I did exactly that, and I stopped. Then I sent my neighbor a lovely text explaining that her daughter was clearly distressed and asked me to stop. Now each week, I mow to the property line, no further, and that yard has gotten bad. Last week, Daughter Dearest asked me if I could start mowing their lawn again, because her mom was really mad.

I declined, said it’s too loud and I might get in trouble. Today, she was out there, manhandling a huge gas mower down 9 stairs and took 25 minutes to mow what takes me 3 minutes, before struggling to get the mower back up.”

