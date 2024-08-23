After Paying For Their Fair Share Of A Joint Vacation, Couple Finds Out They’ll Be Staying In A Makeshift Bedroom While A Child Gets A Master Suite

Splitting the bill equally and ordering a drink while everyone else feasting like a king can feel unfair.

But who’s brave enough to say anything?

Well, this person shares a similar story on a larger scale, where they decided enough was enough.

Now they’re wondering if they’re actually in the wrong.

Let’s analyze this situation.

AITA for canceling on husband’s family vacation? My sister-in-law (who is 41 years old) booked a 3-bedroom Airbnb for the end of summer break and invited my husband (36) and I (34) to join. We agreed to pay for half of the Airbnb after she showed us pictures, etc. We asked questions and all seemed clear. We figured she’d probably be inviting her boyfriend and when we asked about the need for 3 bedrooms, she just said it was all that was available. Hey, whatever, right?

So far, so good.

Then, a few days later her boyfriend comes over for dinner with her and lets slip two other details previously left off. One was that his 6-year-old daughter would be coming. We actually didn’t care about this at all. We have met her and she’s adorable. Then, however, he mentioned detail number 2: the third bedroom is actually just a small office space they threw bunk beds in and they planned on having my husband and I stay in it. We giggled and asked why we would take bunk beds when there were two bedrooms with queen mattresses. Apparently, because they wanted to give their 6-year-old her own room and the closest one to their master suite was the other queen room.

You’re joking, right?

Husband and I were quiet and said nothing. It was obvious we were unhappy. My sister in law explained their reasoning and just said it wasn’t a big deal.

Well, we mulled it over and decided it made no sense to pay half the air bnb cost for the room we were getting, let alone for the fact that we were staying in 1/3 occupied rooms. So we respectfully asked her to cancel, which it’s early enough to still do, and even offered up the cancelation fee if for some reason they were still charged. My sister in law is now angry and saying we are ruining her 6-year-old’s vacation.

She said it herself: “her 6-year-old’s vacation” that she wanted you to pay for.

I don’t feel we are wrong. This is actually not the first time she’s done something like this. My husband is kind of fluctuating back and forth on whether we should just suck it up, but I’m still unhappy with the arrangements.

This is what happens when you’re being gaslit by someone.

The last bit I’ll add the last, as it’s significantly smaller. We both are pet owners. She has 2 large dogs and a small dog; we have 2 small dogs. Everyone said they were boarding the dogs. It is expensive to do so in Florida, where we live. The boyfriend let slip they plan to bring their small dog along though as the boarding costs are crazy for them since it’s only 2 dogs per kennel.

Wow.

I suppose I’m just feeling like the costs are mounting for us and the expectations are that we will suck it up and go along with every little demand, while they bend rule after rule in their favor.

Should I suck it up? Am I just being a witch? We normally get along so well.

I think it’s pretty clear who’s in the wrong here.

But let’s see what Reddit’s verdict is.

