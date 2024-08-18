Aged Cheeses May Be Delicious, But You May Want To Avoid These Samples That Are Thousands Of Years Old

Cheese is a very popular food that billions of people enjoy both on its own, and as a part of many delicious dishes.

It is also a great way to dramatically extend how long milk can last before it goes bad.

But just how long can cheese last?

When properly stored, cheese can last almost indefinitely. In fact, aging cheeses for months, or even years, is a very common practice that helps to improve their taste for many varieties.

Since humans have been making cheese for thousands of years, it is no surprise that archaeologists have found samples of cheeses that are very old.

Looking at examples of these ancient cheeses can provide a lot of valuable information about cultures, including what types of animals they had domesticated, their dietary habits, and more.

One example of this comes from 2018, when archeologists discovered a substance in broken jars while working to excavate an ancient Egyptian tomb.

The tomb was made for a high-ranking Egyptian in the city of Memphis named Ptahmes. The tomb, and the substance found within, dated back to the 13th century BCE.

The researchers tested the substance using liquid chromatography and mass spectroscopy. It was determined that it was a dairy product made from a combined solution of cow milk and either sheep or goat milk.

That makes this cheese over 3200 years old.

Another even older example comes from Croatia. It was discovered when researchers were analyzing ancient pottery and found that it was lined with fatty acids left behind by what was stored within.

After testing the substance, it was determined that it was ancient cheese, which was 7200 years old. Of course, the amount of cheese present was fairly minimal since it was just what was left over in the jar.

While these examples of ancient cheeses are interesting, it is important to note that they are not edible. Since they were not properly sealed and stored, the cheeses have bacteria in them that could be potentially deadly if consumed.

The more we learn about the dietary standards of our ancestors, the more we can learn about their culture in general.

The history of humans enjoying cheese goes back thousands of years.

