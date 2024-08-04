An Airline Passenger Put Their Bare Feet On His Arm During A Flight, So He Got Revenge In A Seriously Gross Way

Some people have a phobia of feet.

I’m not one of those people, but I can understand why they don’t want to see and especially TOUCH another person’s toes.

And you better believe that I can also understand why this guy got upset with a rude person on a plane.

Take a look at what happened!

Toes Between Window Seat? “As an airline employee, we get assigned coach seats if there’s no first or business available. I’m exhausted and jump on a Boston to Los Angeles flight on American. I always try to be respectful to everyone around me because I’m a bigger guy. So I get 24A, get to my seat, sit down, put my seat belt on and be quiet.

Uh oh…

20 minutes after takeoff, I am just waking up when I feel cold human skin under my left forearm. I look down and see disgusting dirty toes with a heel on my arm rest. I nearly screamed, but I remembered I had a tube of mayonnaise from a sandwich I got in the terminal.

Oh gross!

I rubbed it on my fingers and grabbed her foot so hard I felt the knuckles crack. I heard screaming emitting from behind me “he just put hand lotion on my foot”. Her mother stood up and barked at me. I told her to teach her daughter manners and to wash her feet. They went to complain to the flight attendant who walked up and high fived me.”

Keep your feet to yourself, people!

