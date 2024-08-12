An Anonymous Neighbor Complained To The HOA About Kids Playing Outside, So She Found Out Who She Was And Made Things Even Worse For Him

Ouch…

That’s all I can say about the guy you’re gonna meet in this story from Reddit…

Because he probably should’ve just kept his darn mouth shut!

Are y’all ready for this?

Get started now and see what happened!

Tell the HOA my kid’s too loud? Ok, deal with him some more. “So I went to visit my mum yesterday and she told me this story. My brother (9m) likes to play with other boys on the block, they usually play soccer or bike races outside and Fortnite or FIFA 22 online, all this during the afternoons/evenings after they’re done with homework.

Kids will be kids…

They can be pretty loud, but they’re ages 8-12. The neighborhood my mum lives in has something similar to an HOA (they have a representative and they have to pay fees, mostly for security and surveillance even though it’s very safe) and the rep is friends with my grandma who also lives there. So on a Thursday the rep calls my mom to tell her that someone complained that the kids were being too loud and it was too late for them to be alone outside.

What’s the big deal?

Mind you it was like 7:30pm, they don’t have school the next day, the street is pretty illuminated and has cameras basically on every light post (also, the neighborhood is pretty much gated all around). My mum calmy told rep to ask the person complaining to call her directly because she was actually outside speaking with the other kids’ parents as they were watching them and this is a family-friendly neighborhood. Rep started getting defensive and said that she didn’t want to cause conflicts and making up excuses and that was that. Later on, rep was chit-chatting with my grandma and said her nephew (who lives a few houses from my mum’s) was having trouble with work because “there’s too much noise outside”, so mum knew that he was the one complaining.

Thing is, he’s basically fresh out of college, which means that he hosts parties from Thursday to Saturday or just blasts his stereo while drinking alone until 4-5 in the morning when he passes out intoxicated. Kinda hypocritical if you ask me.

Get after it, kids!

Cue my mum asking the boys to play right in front of his house and yell as loud as they can. My brother’s curfew is 8pm so he can get a good night’s sleep, but my mum (and the others’ parents) extended it to 10pm because they didn’t have school the next day anyway. The dude never complained again, but my mum did report him every time his speaker was on after midnight. He eventually stopped except for a party here and there and all was well.”

Let’s see what people had to say about this.

This reader spoke up.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user asked a question…

This person just doesn’t get it…

Kids are loud.

What are you gonna do…?

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.