An Entitled Passenger Stole His Window Seat, So He Made Sure The Guy Was Last To Disembark

Everyone has their favorite spot to sit on an airplane, and if yours is the window, you can imagine this guy’s pain.

Because he thought he’d secured that primo spot only to have another passenger swipe it out from under him.

He couldn’t let that slide.

Read on to find out how he took his petty revenge.

That’s my seat This happened a few days ago. I was boarding a plane in a European city on a short flight (~1h). When I get to my row, I see someone sitting on my seat (window side). I asked him to move, and he plays the I-dont-speak-English card.

He couldn’t understand the other person.

I don’t speak their language, but I was showing him my boarding pass with my seat number, but didn’t make any difference. Now, I’ve never seen a place like this where so many occurrences of people blatantly just not giving a flying crap about sitting arrangements, or how queues work. It’s a total mess, and I can’t wait to never go back there again.

He gave in and sat in the middle seat.

Back to the guy… So I can’t understand him and he can’t understand me. So I decide to be the bigger person, and instead of making a scene or calling flight attendants, I just take the middle seat. Another person was already in the aisle seat.

The guy who took his seat wanted to get out quickly.

The 1h just flew by (pun very much intended), and when landing, way before we even get to the gate and plane is taxiing, the guy gets up. He tries to get me and the aisle guy to do the same. He is quickly told by the crew to sit back down and buckle up.

He then purposely delayed him as a way to get back.

So, I spot my chance for a petty revenge. It took a few minutes for the airport to assign a gate to the plane, so I pretended to fall asleep. I let pretty much every other person in the plane to leave before I “woke up,” slowly get up, pick up my luggage from the overhead compartment, and walk in front of him for the whole length of the plane. He was a skinny guy, but there is no way he can go past me on those narrow plane corridors. Lol.

You can’t steal someone’s window seat and be the first one to get off.

That’s just common sense.

