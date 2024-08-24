Autozone Customer Gets Into A Bizarre Conversation With An Employee About How He Uses His Phone. – ‘What kind of customer service is that?’

There’s a little thing we expect when we go shopping – customer service – but what happens when that just breaks down?!

Well, that’s what happened with one customer who shared his experience in a viral clip which would leave most of us asking what the…

TikTok user @spc_breck told his followers he went to AutoZone because he needed new windshield wipers.

Simple, right?

Wrong…

The TikToker said he’d never replaced his windshield wipers and when he entered the store then told a server he forgot his phone.

What he says happened next is kinda unreal. He claimed: “This man looks at me and says, ‘Why don’t you use your phone? You always use your phone for everything else.’ And I’m like, ‘Sir, I just…it’s in the car.’”

He said the worker helped him put his wipers on but then claimed: “And then this man looks at me and says, ‘Y’all use your phone for Facebook and *****, but don’t want to help y’all’s selves figure things out.’”

The TikToker, who has the cutest dog in the world in his car, by the way, said his jaw dropped and he could not believe how this man had acted.

He said “I’m like, ‘Sir! We’re at AutoZone! We’re at AutoZone, sir! What kind of customer service is that?’”.

Well, make sure to have your phone on you when you can’t fit windscreens in future… eh. Hmmm. Make it make sense.

