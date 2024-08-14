Bride-To-Be Didn’t Invite Her Sister To Her Wedding Because She Bullied Their Younger Brother And She Wants Him To Come Instead

Weddings are special occasions where you’d want to celebrate with people close to your heart.

But what if someone from the past who you didn’t go along with suddenly comes back and wants to be part of your special day?

In this story, OP didn’t invite her estranged sister because of an unpleasant past.

But things heated up when family members started to take sides.

AITA for telling my sister she is not invited to my wedding since our brother won’t be there if she is. I am 28, Ginny is 25, and Ron is 23 My sister (Ginny) was a nightmare growing up.

Here’s why Ginny wasn’t the family favorite.

She was not pleasant at all, and got kicked out of the home at 18.

I admit our parent could have handled her better, but she did not make it easy. They did try to send her to therapy, but it put a huge strain on finances. She wouldn’t do the stuff, and my parents stopped doing it.

Ginny was a bully to Ron when they were young.

I am older than her, so she left me alone for the most part. My brother (Ron) was two years younger, and she was a huge bully to him. She made his life a hell at home. It got to the point that he would stay in my college dorm room to get away from her. He only went home after our parents kicked her out.

After a while, Ginny reached out and was doing better.

After that, I didn’t hear from her for a while. Last year, she reached out and wanted to catch up. Ginny is much better than how she was as a teenager. She reached out to Ron, but he wants nothing to do with her. I see her once every few months.

OP made a tough decision about who to invite to her wedding.

I am getting married, and I had a conversation with my brother of what would happen if I invited Ginny. He told me he would not attend, and I understand. So I didn’t invite her.

Ginny learned she wasn’t invited.

I got a call, and she asked me why she was not invited to the wedding. She leaned about it from my aunt. I told her the real reason, that Ron would not attend if she was present.

Now, family members are taking sides.

This started an argument about how I chose Ron over her, and that he is wrong for giving me an ultimatum. It’s got around to the family, and some are saying I am a jerk for this, while others think it is completely fair.

Wow! That was intense. Let’s see what other people have to say.

This user says OP’s decision was only fair.

Ginny should understand this, says this one.

This user thinks the parents are the real villains in this story.

Yes, exactly!

Based on her actions, I’d say she hasn’t really changed at all.

Once a bully, always be a bully.

