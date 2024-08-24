Him And His Girlfriend Started Saving For Vacations In A Single Bank Account, But When She Wanted To Use Some Of The Money For A Girl’s Trip He Put His Foot Down

A couple who recently moved in together thought a shared travel fund would be the perfect way to save for their adventures.

But when the girlfriend decided to dip into the fund for a girls’ trip, the boyfriend wasn’t so keen on handing it over.

Read on for the story!

AITA For not letting my GF use shared funds for a vacation My GF (27F) and I (32M) have been together for 2 years. We moved into an apartment together about 2 months ago. We both like to travel so we set up a shared account that we both contribute to that we decided we would use exclusively for travel.

What a lovely idea.

When we set up the account, I was under the assumption that this travel fund would be used for trips we take together. It never even crossed my mind that it would be used for solo trips. But, apparently my GF thought otherwise. She is currently planning a girls-trip with some friends of hers. She was talking to me about cost and said that there is just about enough in the travel fund for her entire trip.

Not quite what was planned…

When we first set up the fund, we both individually deposited a fairly large lump sum to get the account started. I have set up direct deposits of a much smaller amount to go into the fund every paycheck. It’s only been a few pay periods since I did that, but I know I’ve put more in there than she has because I have more disposable income. I brought it up to her that I thought this was a shared trip fund, not money that we would take out for individual trips.

Fair.

She said that she would replenish the fund with higher deposits after the trip to compensate for what she takes out. I told her I don’t feel comfortable with that and that she should use her own separate money to fund her trip. She said that she wouldn’t be able to go then. I told her that if she can’t afford it on her own, she shouldn’t go. I don’t want to fund her solo trips.

Also fair.

She got upset with me and accused me of not trusting her to replenish the account. I told her I do trust her, but that money should be used for shared travel only. I told her I know exactly how much I put in there and I don’t want my money used for her trips. I told her that it’s partially my fault for assuming that fund would be used only for shared trips, but it doesn’t make any sense to me that we would use shared funds for individual travel. I asked her if she would be OK with me draining the account for a boys trip and she told me as long as I replenish it she would be fine with it.

This isn’t going well.

I said that if she wants to use the money she already put into that account for her trip, then she can take exactly that amount out. But I don’t want her using any of my money for her solo trip. She accused me of being controlling and not wanting her to have fun on a girls’ trip. She asked if I’m worried about her cheating and I told her of course not because I trust her. She then asked what the problem is if I trust her not to cheat I should trust her to replenish the account.

This is getting out of hand.

I told her that maybe setting up that account was a mistake and that I will just take my money out of the account and she can use whatever is left for her solo trip. She got mad and told me that I should be more trusting of her and that I am making her out to be a bad partner over nothing.

What started as a disagreement over money quickly escalated into a debate about trust and control.

Most Redditors agreed that the boyfriend is not at fault at all.

This person says that the girlfriend is just plain wrong.

This person suggests removing all his funds from the account.

And this person says that they don’t even trust the girlfriend’s initial intentions.

Shared funds, but solo plans—sounds like a recipe for trouble.

It’s probably best if he pulls his money out now.

