‘Could hear little scratching noises.’ – Woman Shares A Creepy Story When Her Doctor Found A Bug Hiding In Her Ear

If you’re squeamish, buckle up.

It’s worth it to know how to prevent what happened to the person in this video.

TikToker @itsalexandrasedlak started her video with a warning.

“Cover your ears at night. Create a cute little scarf situation,” she suggests, miming wrapping a scarf around her head.

It started one morning when Alexandra woke up and couldn’t hear.

So she went to the ENT and asked, “Am I deaf?” because that had happened to her uncle.

The doctor removed wax and her hearing was restored.

“I’m so glad it wasn’t a bug!” she explained with relief.

The ENT said “you’re really lucky” because that had happened to another patient of his the previous week.

She moves her face closer to the camera and then out again for dramatic effect.

This patient “could hear little scratching noises,” she says, making a gagging motion.

“There was a cockroach lodged deep in her ear and the scratching sound was the cockroach trying to get out.”

But that must be rare, she asks. No. “It happens all the time,” the ENT responded.

“They (bugs) like it because it’s warm and moist.”

Sometimes they get out on their own. Other times, they don’t.

So maybe go dig out a scarf from your winter storage.

Watch the whole video.

Check out what people are saying.

A metaphor for marriage, no?

This made me LOL. Not sure any doctor would…

Hair bonnets: is there anything they can’t do?

It’s funny. My ear is plugged and I’m hoping it’s wax…

I can’t tell if this person is trolling or if they think soundproof scarfs are a thing.

My eye mask will save me.

What an actual nightmare.

