Doctor Talked About Why He Thinks Travelers Shouldn’t Use Dressers in Hotels. – ‘Crevices are a risk.’

Are you ready to be grossed out?

A doctor named Jason took to TikTok to warn people about something that most of us have probably never thought about before: dressers in hotel rooms.

Jason asked his TikTok viewers, “So, how many of you completely unpack your clothes from your suitcases into a hotel dresser?”

He continued, “Hotel dressers, especially those that are made of wood or have joints and crevices are a risk for bed bug infestation.”

Jason added, “I recommend to utilize hotel closets or hanging spaces to store your clothes or just pull your clothes straight out of your suitcase.”

Hey, if a doctor tells me something like this, I’m gonna listen!

Let’s see what he had to say.

Consider this a Public Service Announcement.

