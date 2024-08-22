Environmental Company Wants To Dump Thousands Of Gallons Of Sodium Hydroxide Into The Ocean To Try To Fight Climate Change

There are many ideas out there for how humans can work to reverse climate change, some better than others.

One recent proposal from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, however, sounds very counterintuitive, but it might just work.

They want to dump 6600 gallons of sodium hydroxide into the ocean off the coast of Cape Cod.

This chemical, also called lye or caustic soda, is highly basic. The hope is that this would increase the ability of the ocean water to absorb CO2 from the air.

The ocean already does this naturally, but the amount that it can absorb is reaching its limits.

Not surprisingly, this proposal has a lot of opposition.

Dumping chemicals into the ocean will almost certainly have some significant unintended consequences. Making the water more alkaline could impact coral and other sea life in unwanted ways.

The Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association has already sent a letter to the EPA opposing this project.

The scientists at the Woods Hole Institute say that adding the lye won’t have any lasting impact that could hurt the marine ecosystem. In a report with the WBUR (a local news station), they say:

“We care about the environment, too. We wouldn’t be doing this if we thought there was going to be a big impact [on marine life].”

If everything worked as intended, and there were no unexpected side effects, this type of project could help restore the marine environment to its more natural state.

By helping to offset the extra CO2 in the atmosphere put there by humans, things could start returning to normal.

Even they acknowledge that this type of more extreme action is only needed because people are refusing to make the needed changes to fight climate change. In the interview, they said:

“Given our seeming inability or unwillingness to rapidly shift away from fossil fuel burning, which we absolutely have to do, it may be important to start studying whether any of these methods really are going to be helpful. Whether they’re going to help get carbon out of the atmosphere.”

The team will continue to work with the EPA to try to get permission to put this proposal into effect.

It does sound weird that a solution to climate change may be dumping chemicals in the ocean.

That said, desperate times call for desperate measures!

Thought that was fascinating? Here’s another story you might like: Why You’ll Never See A Great White Shark In An Aquarium