Father Refuses To Order Food For Daughter With Mental Health Issues, So She Goes Hungry For The Rest Of The Afternoon

AITA for letting my daughter be hungry and not ordering for her at a fast food place My daughter is 15 and she has social anxiety. She is in counseling for it and not meds (not needed). The rule in our household is that if you want fast food when we are out, you pay for it with your own money. If you don’t have McDonald’s money, you aren’t going there. I also don’t allow eating in the car, so we stop at places to eat.

We had to go out and do some errands. I told her to grab something to eat beforehand, but she said she wasn’t hungry. We go on our errands and halfway through, she wants to stop by Wendy’s. I pull in and tell her to go order I will get a seat.

She comes back a few minutes later and tells me she can’t order. She doesn’t want to talk to the cashier at the front of the store.

I told her she needs to order and we will head out. She asked me to order and I told her no. We sit for about 10 minutes when I tell her it’s time to go.

She, in short, is ticked and my wife is also upset I didn’t order for her. They said that I let her go hungry. I find this stupid. I didn’t starve her for days – it was 4 hour outing. AITA?

