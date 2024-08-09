Girl Is Tired Of Her Parents Treating Her Brother Like The Golden Child, So She Cuts Him Out Of Her Life Completely After A Ridiculous Tantrum

As a kid, it can often feel like you and your siblings are in constant competition. Whether it be sports, grades, or any other metric you set for yourselves.

And while sometimes this is just the natural results of a competitive nature, sometimes it’s actually the parents whose behavior fosters this intense rivalry.

So when this user was tired of her brother getting praised by their parents while she worked her butt off, one of his dramatic tantrums caused her to cut contact with him completely.

Was she wrong to protect her own sanity over her familial bonds? Decide for yourself!

AITA if I think about my mental peace even though it costs my brother? I(F17) have stopped talking to my brother(M15). My father has always wanted a boy and when he had my brother he was ecstatic. My father gives gifts to my brother for doing nothing, but that’s not the case for me. I have to score well. I have to become a doctor. I have to do things to prove myself.

And OP said this preferential treatment had been going on all her life…

Little flashback to when I was 11, I was scoring somewhere between 80%-90%, that was when my father threatened me to marry me off at 18 because I don’t study well. But my brother? He begged him to pass his class. And when he did, he bought him gifts. My father allows my brother to go out even in the midnight while me? Haha I can’t meet my friend even when she lives 5 mins away from my home. He thinks that will impact my studies. He doesn’t want me to have any friend.

But OP was reaching her breaking point during a recent trip home….

Right now I am studying for medical away from home. 2 months ago, I went home for a whole month. Everything was well and good we did fight a few times but that’s it. It was a normal brother-sister fight. Until the day of my return. My brother fought with me over something as small as charging my phone which led to my parents being biased with me. I didn’t want to argue before my flight so I went silent. He broke some stuff too. Like his Phone, my charger, and some of the other things. All good. But not for long. When I got off the plane at like 11pm I got a call my mother saying that my brother left the house.

And the reason for OP’s brother’s tantrum? Because he thought SHE was the one being favored…

Why you ask? Because he didn’t like that my parents went to the airport with me. He said that they love me more. He thinks that I am always being favored. Not his fault I think, my father does pamper me when I get good grades. I had an online test 2 days back. But he thinks he is being treated like an adopted child where the parents love the biological one more. He said he is leaving because of me. He said that he didn’t want a selfish sister like me. That’s it. That broke me. I’ve always cared for him from my heart. But he had this hatred for me.

Used to her brother’s dramatics, OP simply her Mother to call her when he comes back home…

I knew he will come back so I asked my mother to call me once he does. When she did after 2-3 hours, I blocked him from everywhere. Every single place. Every single site. I threatened my mother to never talk about him with me. If she did, I won’t talk with her. And that’s it. Been 2 months. He tries sometimes. Calls me from my mother’s phone. Interrupts my calls with my mother. Messages me. But all I do is ignore and hang up. I feel like I have lost all my love for him. I just don’t want to talk with him. His birthday is coming in 2 weeks. I don’t feel anything. My brother has always been close to me in my heart, but he never reciprocated. So AITA?

Seems like OP was stuck in a seriously tough situation, and felt like the love between her and her brother was entirely one-sided. I don’t blame her for cutting him off.

Reddit said that while they felt for OP, her brother wasn’t as responsible as her parents for the current situation.

This user said that the next time OP has to go home, that she should find a friend to stay with.

While many thought that both siblings were simply victims of their own culture.

But this user wasn’t convinced that her brother was completely innocent, and said he was old enough to know better.

This family is seriously overdue for some group counseling!

