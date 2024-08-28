August 28, 2024 at 5:19 pm

Girlfriend Showed How Things Went From Bad To Worse When She Power Washed Her Boyfriend’s Car. – ‘Tell me if this is meant to happen or not?’

by Matthew Gilligan

Hey, she was only trying to be a good girlfriend, okay…?

But things didn’t exactly go as planned!

A woman named Katie talked to TikTokkers about how things went wrong when she surprised her boyfriend by power washing his car.

Katie told viewers, “I thought, ‘If I make it extra shiny by the time he gets home, he’d be really happy.’ I thought I was being a nice girlfriend.”

She then showed video of a part of the car that she had already power washed and a part that she hadn’t…and the results spoke for themselves…

Katie said, “Can someone who knows a lot about cars tell me if this is meant to happen or not?”

It’s obvious that she was stripping paint from the car as she blasted away.

She added, “It kind of looks clean if I get the first layer off. Either way, something’s gone wrong.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what people had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another person knew what was coming.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

It’s the thought that counts…

