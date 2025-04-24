A New Manager Started Changing Every Policy, So This Worker Followed The New Rules To The Letter And Got Him Fired

When you have a job that you enjoy, it can be terrible if a new boss comes in and tries to change everything.

Crappy boss will forever regret trying to bring the thunder. Backstory: I started working in care of the elderly before I graduated school, at age 17, as a temp worker, and after I graduated, I basically worked full time for several years, finally got a steady employment at age 23. I take pride in my job, and even though I didn’t study medical stuff I’ve always made sure I know everything I need to know to do a good job, with online classes, certificates, reading up on medications, treatment recommendations etc.

Everything was going well, despite me having 4 different bosses in the first 5 years of work (no one wants to be the boss here, economically speaking it’s a sinking ship, since it’s government run and dependent on tax money). Then Friendly Boss (Lena) joins the story. She asked me to move over to a new department the state was now by law obligated to provide, short term care. She had previously run the emergency care unit at the local hospital, and she didn’t take crap from anyone. She let us workers build up and run the department because (as any good boss should) she realized that we knew better what we were doing (because we were doing it day-to-day), and what worked best for us. As long as we stuck within the laws, regulations, staff requirements and budget, of course. Everything was amazing for almost 2 years, every month I did the schedules for all 15 of the workers and I did daily planning for all patients. I was in charge of all documentation, and all new guidelines and protocols being implemented, since the care provided was brand new in our area. Then the day of The Great Sadness came, when Lena declared that she was leaving, since she’d been offered a job as the head chief of the local hospital.

All of us were devastated to see her go, but, I mean, good for her. That’s when Kajsa enters our story. She was already the boss of all the normal elderly care units where I’d worked before (I’d already moved on to short term care before she was hired as boss), and we had heard exclusively bad things about her. We heard she would always do what SHE thought was the right thing to do, which was almost exclusively wrong, because she was under-qualified, had no experience from the actual work, and was just a bad person in general. Our first staff meeting she told us, “either you’re with me, or against me, and the people who are against me I drown in *local lake*”. Ok. Great start. I then tried to explain to her that with our previous boss we’d worked with trust, since Lena had an understanding that us workers actually know what works best in our own department, and Kajsa instantly shut it down. Kajsa: “No, I’m the boss, I set the protocols, I decide how my department’s run.” Me: “Yeah of course, but I’m just saying we’ve been working like…” Kajsa: “NO!!!! I’M THE BOSS!!! I’M IN CHARGE!!” And so it began.

Kajsa started changing the schedules, the protocols, the staff requirements, the daily rehab schedule, the FOOD SCHEDULE (not joking btw), and she lowered the required medical competence to work at our unit. This means there were people working with us who had no prior experience in the job, had no prior experience in the field, barely spoke the language, etc. Keep in mind we had dementia evaluation, palliative care (end of life care), stroke rehabilitation and so on. Malicious Compliance: Kajsa started to try to micromanage everything we did. Literally everything. She cancelled all the activities we did for the whole business, like pub nights for the elderly, movie nights, summer café outdoors, walks, store visits, everything. (All without cost to the business.) She stated that we’re no longer allowed to finish the schedules on our own, and gave us 2 weeks less to finish them. This means we now have 1 week to input the schedule, try to settle it between us 15 people and then hand it to her.

She’d finish it and hand it to us the day before it went into effect, and 8/10 days shifts weren’t covered, or we were 6 people working the same weekend (supposed to be 3). So I told Kajsa that I’ve been managing the schedule for years and was happy to keep doing it, and that she’d still have it two weeks early. No. I told her that our activities were 100% within paid hours and no strain on the day-to-day normal business and we want to keep doing them. No. I told her that we’d prefer to keep doing things as we’d been doing them for years, because it worked very well. No. Obviously, I was upset. So were my coworkers, but they never spoke up, that was my job I guess. There were A LOT of incidents that I’m not gonna bother bringing up, but just imagine that anything we ever wanted to do for our patients or the people in the dementia units, or for the well-being of the staff was just.. No.

One thing that had been consistent since I started working there when I was 17 (27 at this point in the story), is that when you apply for vacation, or any kind of leave, you input the leave request, and then you request a temp to cover your shift, and then you inform your boss that you done both those things. Always been like that. Always. So, I did, I requested a days leave (my mum had a doctor’s thing in a town a few hours from here), I input the temp request and then I walked to boss’ office and informed her. She loses it. Maybe because Kajsa’s boss was there? I don’t know but she starts yelling, telling me that I’M NOT ALLOWED TO REQUEST TEMPS, THAT’S HER JOB. I stand there and take it like a good employee, and just say “Ok. Won’t happen again.”

Big surprise for her when the next staff meeting comes around, there suddenly weren’t any staff on the actual ward, and a local politician was sat waiting with her mother (who was being committed to my ward that day) for OVER TWO HOURS. I wonder who made sure they were arriving at that time on that day 🙂 I told my boss’ boss exactly why there weren’t any temps scheduled for the meeting. Kajsa got fired. Will make me smile for the rest of my life.

