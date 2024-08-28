Guy Loathes His Friend’s Girlfriend Because She Controls Everything About Their Wedding, So Him And His Friends Hatched A Plan To Stack The Wedding Gifts With Star Wars Memorabilia

It’s annoying to put up with a close friend’s girlfriend, especially if she’s rude, arrogant, and entitled.

In this story, this man’s close friend’s girlfriend likes to control everything, including their choice of wedding gifts.

He didn’t agree to it and instead got his friend a personal gift that he knew his friend would appreciate.

Read the full story below and find out how the woman reacted when she found out.

One of my good friends’ wedding gifts! So, one of my good friends married the worst person! Background about the first time I met her, she came off as very arrogant. My friend invited the new girl he was dating to trivia night at the pub we regular at. She argued every answer the group agreed on.

OP’s friends wanted to break their 4-streak win in a pub’s trivia night.

Normally, our group finishes trivia night in the top 3. There was, at the time, 7 of us, and our combined knowledge pretty much covered all categories. This night was special for us because we were on a 4-week win streak, about to break the old one. The pub had a rule that if you break the streak, your tab will be covered for the whole night, and 4 was the streak for the last 3 years!

They were in the lead by 3 points.

My friend and his new GF missed the first 2 of the 3 rounds. We were in first place by only 3 points. How trivia worked at the bar was they had three round of 30 questions that were displayed on the TV for 1 minute. No cellphone rule. The staff monitored, and if they saw a cellphone at the table, they will grab your sheet and you are out for that round, even if it was off and just sitting at the table. They had really cool prizes every week!

Unfortunately, they lost!

Anyhow, my friend and his GF showed up for the last round. As I said, she argued every answer the group decided on. At the end of that round, we were confident we had every question right. Our mistake was my friend’s new GF said she’d hand in the sheet. The host, at the end, hands our sheet back, and said we’d have won if we didn’t change our first answers.

Apparently, the friend’s GF changed their correct answers.

We were like, what?!? He hands the sheet back, and a bunch of our answers are crossed out and changed. Everyone at the table looks at my friend’s GF. She was like, “I thought I was right, and you guys were wrong on most of the answers, so I changed them.” The pub never recovered after Covid and shutdown, so the streak was never beat!

Fast forward to their wedding, the girl controlled everything.

A year went by, and she only got worse! Anyways, this is a petty revenge story, so I’m going to fast forward to their wedding gifts! She controlled everything on the wedding. My friend had to argue that she couldn’t choose his groomsmen. She literally told him he can pick his best man, but the six groomsmen had to be her 3 brothers, two cousins, and a college friend of hers. The only time he stood up to her and said no was if “I couldn’t choose my groomsmen, the wedding’s off.”

OP bought a more personal wedding gift as a way to get back.

Anyhow, after that drama, and getting the message that I’m a groomsmen, I get an email and a voice message from his fiance. All gift have to be off their wedding registry or a minimum of 300 dollars in cash or gift cards of her selected stores. Most of them were for her dogs, like spas, groomers, and, apparently, dog hotels? Anyhow, I’m a giant nerd, and 6 months before the wedding I was at a comic book convention. My friend is a big Star Wars fan, and Mark Hamill was there. So my wedding gift was a rebel helmet signed by Mark Hamill.

Almost everybody followed, and his friend’s wife freaked out.

I told the groomsmen what I bought, and it spread like wildfire. Apparently, my friends’ side of the family didn’t like her, and a lot of mutual friends hated the $300 minimum limit. I missed the gift opening because I was hungover, but I found out when I woke up that more than 50% of the gifts for the wedding were Star War memorabilia and collectors items. My friend’s wife apparently had a mental breakdown! Unfortunately, they’re still married, but my friend has a cool man cave in the basement full of Star War memorabilia!

