He Asked His Neighbor To Keep Her Kids Quiet So He Could Sleep, So She Agreed But Trashed Him On The Community’s Social Media

If we’re being honest, kids don’t always listen to their parents.

Still, that’s not an excuse to let them run wild above someone else’s home all day long.

How would you react if you lived in an apartment under a family with kids who run and scream all afternoon long?

Would you be loud yourself and drown out the noise? Or would you politely ask the mother to have her kids keep it down?

In the following story, a young man finds himself in this exact situation.

Let’s see what he did.

AITA for complaining about my neighbor’s kids? Hey, guys, wasn’t sure else where to ask this. Basically, I’m a 28 y/o single guy who lives in an apartment. My neighbors are in their thirties and have two young kids, maybe six and four. Every day when I come from work, I hear the kids screaming, and I mean proper squealing like train whistles. It goes on until sundown, only to start up again the next afternoon.

Kids get loud and excited when they play, but not everyone wants to hear it.

From what I can hear, they just don’t have any supervision when they’re playing, but I can’t imagine how you could concentrate on anything else in the same apartment as them. I can sometimes hear the dad playing with them, chasing and whatnot, and this just makes them louder and stompier. So, on Monday, I had a really rough day at the office, didn’t get any sleep the night before, and I’m just feeling exhausted. I get back and the twin tornado sirens start up, so I decide to ask for just an hour of quiet.

This lady couldn’t be more passive-aggressive.

I wasn’t confrontational by any means because I’m a nervous lil shrimp who apologizes to the door if it hits me. I just knocked gently and asked the mom if she could get her kids to keep it down, explaining briefly that I’ve had a rough day. She gives me this kinda surprised look and says, “Sure, sorry.” Lo and behold, it works. That evening, she posts on the building’s Facebook group that, and I quote, “Kids telling kids how to behave is a joke, if you don’t have kids then don’t tell me how to raise mine. Can’t tell if you’re an a****** or a p*****.”

I keep coming back to see what the reactions are. Everyone’s saying things like “Dm me hun” or “AMEN 🙏,” some guy I’ve never even met comments “They’ve got no idea, miserable peasant.”

Upset, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

This whole thing has really embarrassed and upset me, and I genuinely can’t tell if what I did was wrong, regardless of how polite I was. It’s true, I’ve got zero experience with parenthood or kids in general, but when I was young my mom always made sure I wasn’t hollering. Is that weird? I don’t want to involve my landlord (the noise has started up again) until I get some feedback. AITA?

Seeing both sides of this is easy.

On one hand, kids have a mind of their own and don’t always listen. But at the same time, they shouldn’t be a burden on someone else.

Let’s see how the fine folks over at Reddit weighed in on this situation.

It’s not unreasonable to politely ask her to keep her kids quiet.

She should learn some respect.

