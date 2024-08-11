He Left Food On The Table Outside And The Neighbor’s Dog Ate it And Got Sick, So They Demand He Pay For The Vet Bills

You would think that the things in your backyard would be your business, and no one else should have to worry about them.

AITA for not paying the vet bills after my neighbors dog ate food I left outside? This week, I(28f) hosted a family gathering. The people there were my sister and her family(4 in total), my brother and his wife, my boyfriend, and mine and his parents. I live relatively out in the country, so it’s not exactly common for whole properties to be fenced, usually it’s just fences for animals.

Since it was nice out, we ate lunch outside. Some of the food wasn’t immediately brought inside after we ate, including some deserts that were mostly chocolate, and a bit of fruit. I figured the food would probably be fine being left out for a little bit, and if not it could just be thrown away. The food was covered, too. After we ate, we went down to the small pond that’s on my property for a little bit(probably half an hour/45 minutes). It has a nice dock and view of the trees, and is a great place to spend some time.

When we got back up to where the food was left, the neighbors dog was on the table, eating the food, and had ripped the covers off. I got my neighbors and they apologized, but asked what the dog had eaten. I told them, and some of the food was toxic to dogs(chocolate, grapes, etc).

They started freaking out and rushed their dog to the vet. Yesterday they contacted me and asked if I would pay the vet bills. Their dog survived, but needed extensive care and had wracked up quite a bit in vet bills. I offered to pay a quarter of the bills, but they wanted all of it, because the food she ate was mine. I told them if they hadn’t let their dog on my property it wouldn’t have eaten my food.

They said that it had accidentally gotten out and they didn’t mean to, and that I should pay all the bills. I then made a remark about how they should pay for the food the dog ate, but they weren’t amused and got more upset. I told them a quarter or nothing, and they’re still upset about it and want me to pay more. I did leave the food out, though. AITA for not paying the full cost?

