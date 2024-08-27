He Received A Clean Bill Of Health One Week And Then Got A Cancer Diagnosis The Week After. – ‘This is why it’s so important to be persistent, to not ignore symptoms.’

This is the kind of stuff that keeps people up at night…

A TikTokker named Mark posted a video on TikTok and told folks about his healthcare situation…and it can be viewed as a cautionary tale.

Mark told viewers, “Let’s talk about how I went from being told that I look perfectly healthy at my annual checkup to then being diagnosed with cancer a week later at a completely different doctor.”

He explained that he went to his doctor for his yearly check-up and said, “I had the physical. They took blood, did a urine test, and even ordered a stool sample kit. And a few days after the appointment, the results came in. And I was told that the test all looked great, and, I quote, appeared to be in optimal health.”

But Mark wasn’t feeling well. He said, “I was having night sweats at this point, fever on and off, various digestive issues, pain and burning in my mouth, and swelling in my neck.”

And then came the awful news. Mark told viewers, “Just a week after being told how healthy I was, I was diagnosed with cancer from that biopsy.”

Mark said, “I learned that the tests that they usually run on you at an annual checkup aren’t always the best indicator for your health, and they can’t usually predict or diagnose diseases like cancer.”

He added, “What this example should tell you, is that once again, you know yourself better than anyone and any doctor. This is why it’s so important to be persistent, to not ignore symptoms, and to never let medical providers gaslight you into feeling like a hypochondriac.”

